Hit and run train arson attacks continue in cape town

Kieno Kammies speaks to Cameron Dugmore Mec For Cultural Affairs And Sport at Western Cape and Richard Walker Regional Manager Western Cape at Metrorail



This weekend our National Transport Minister cleared his schedule to fly into the Cape to focus on the spate of train fires we have had in recent weeks, only for arsonists to strike! Cape Town station was engulfed in black smoke on Saturday as yet more

carriages went up in flames.