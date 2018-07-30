Hit and run train arson attacks continue in cape town

Kieno Kammies speaks to Cameron Dugmore Mec For Cultural Affairs And Sport at Western Cape and Richard Walker Regional Manager Western Cape at Metrorail
This weekend our National Transport Minister cleared his schedule to fly into the Cape to focus on the spate of train fires we have had in recent weeks, only for arsonists to strike! Cape Town station was engulfed in black smoke on Saturday as yet more
carriages went up in flames.
Kieno speaks to Jeremy Yatt CEO of Fedhealth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to are restaurateurs Richard Key & Rudi Minnaar.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to the entrepreneur behind Localflix, Bongane Radebe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DW correspondent Chelsey Delaney gives updates on the latest international stories.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.LISTEN TO PODCAST