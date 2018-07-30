What to do if you're trapped in a fire?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr David Klatzow Forensic investigator



If you woke up in the middle of the night to the strong smell of smoke and saw an orange glow from the other side of your door - would you know what to do? When you go to a hotel and get to your room, do you pay any attention to the emergency escape plan? Right now, do you know where the closest fire extinguisher is?