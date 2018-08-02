Cape Town's July rainfall way below average, should we be getting worried again?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Piotr Wolski Hydro-Climatologist at Climate System Analysis Group at the University of Cape Town



We had a promising start to winter with some good rains in May and June, but July seemed quite dry in comparison. But what matters most is whether that rain fell in the right catchment areas and how much more rain we can still expect in this unusually dry winter.