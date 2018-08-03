Errands for all - A new and exciting service offered in Cape Town

Africa Melane speaks to Eddie Brown Founder of Errands for All



It hasn't gone 7 o clock yet, but how many times this morning have you checked your watch and thought that there is just not enough time in the day to get all your work done? There's the time consuming queues when doing things like paying your car

license or just trying to get the shopping done. And after work, who has time to sort out that squeaky door or lose roof tile?