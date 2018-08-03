Scientists develop melanoma blood test

Africa Melane speaks to Prof Mel Ziman Head of the Melanoma Research Group at Edith

Cowan University



Australian scientists say they have developed a blood test to detect melanoma in its early stages.The test, billed as a world first, is designed to make it easier to spot the skin cancer before it becomes fatal, according to researchers.Currently, doctors rely on skin examinations and biopsies to detect melanoma, which can spread quickly