Where to now for exiting mayor Patricia De Lille?

Pippa Hudson speaks to Patricia de Lille, Executive Mayor in the City of Cape Town
De Lille has on Sunday announced she will be stepping down as the city’s longest-serving mayor at the end of October. But she insists she has not been forced by the party to resign. De Lille says with the charges against her dropped, she can get on with her life.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST