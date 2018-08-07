Convicted woman-beater Mduduzi Manana to speak at gender-based violence event

Pippa Hudson speaks to Buhle Tonise event organiser of Legends United Against Gender Based Violence



Former deputy minister of education and convicted women basher Mduduzi Manana will be one of the panellists at an event against gender-based violence later at the weekend. Manana's face was plastered on the poster of the Shevolution Africa event‚ scheduled for Saturday‚ August 11. Another headliner is deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services‚ Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams