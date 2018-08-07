Riebeek Valley intervention breaking the generational cycle of poverty

Pippa Hudson speaks to Marguerite Holtzhausen Senior manager for development at Goedgedacht Trust



One of the biggest challenges we face in South Africa is how to break the cycle of poverty. This hurdle is even more difficult to overcome in the rural community, where generational poverty has become a way of life. Children of farmworkers essentially have little hope of breaking free from the shackles simply due to the circumstances they find themselves born into, their parents only looking ahead to the day that they can follow in their footsteps - like the forefathers.