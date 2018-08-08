SA township woman's rooibos tea bag purses all the rage in fashion capital, Paris

Pippa Hudson speaks to Gracious Dube Handbag Designer at Original T-Bag Designs



Gracious Dube (33) from Hout Bay has always had an eye for fashion, but never did she think her handmade purses from Rooibos tea bags would one day be sold as a hot fashion accessory in Paris – the fashion capital of the world. Growing up in Harare, a career as an artist wasn’t encouraged by her parents, but when she moved to South Africa and got involved with Original T-Bag Designs in 2006, her creativity took flight.