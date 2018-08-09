SA slightly ahead as women find their way into tech

Pippa Hudson speaks to Rumbidzai Zawu Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer at UAPP
Only 23% of tech jobs are held by women in South Africa – out of 236 000 ICT
(tech) roles, women occupy 56 000 of them. Rumbidzai Zawu, undeterred by the statistics when she launched U-APP with Joseph Nkhonjera in January 2016.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST