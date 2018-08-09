Request on judiciary intervention in debt collection processes

Pippa Hudson speaks to Stephan van der Merwe Senior Attorney at the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic
Yesterday an application was filed with the Western Cape High Court in which the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic and Summit Financial Partners (Summit), and 10 of their clients requested judicial intervention in debt collection processes.
