Zimbabwe opposition confirms court challenge to election results

Pippa Hudson speaks to Rashweat Mukundu journalist and analyst with the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute.



Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance opposition party on Wednesday confirmed it would launch a legal challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's narrow election victory, which it says was due to fraud. Those results represent a total negation of the will of the people," MDC Alliance lawyer Thabani Mpofu told reporters. "The election results made by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will be challenged