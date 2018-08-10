The Santa Shoebox Project

Pippa Hudson speaks to Irene Pieters, project coordinator of the Kidz2Kidz Santa Shoebox Project
TThe Santa Shoebox Project kicked off on 1 August hey have launched the Santa Shoebox App where you can actually track your box from the time of pledging to the minute it reaches the specific child you made the box for.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST