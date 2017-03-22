Barry Bateman: OCJ Burglary

Today at 15:50 #Coronahope: Charity ask Home Bakers to help with Muffin Donations for School Children Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Robyn Sayers, one of the Directors of One Small Act of Kindness

125 125

Today at 15:50 The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee

125 125

Today at 16:05 Vaccine rollout put on hold Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal

125 125

Today at 16:10 The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee

125 125

Today at 16:20 Daily Maverick: Aussie snub leaves CSA fuming after all tour conditions were met Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 16:20 Memorial Website Launched for our Fallen Heroes! Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Maggie Verster,Teachers professional development consultant and trainer.

125 125

Today at 16:50 Former Transport Committee Chair to testify at State Capture Inquiry Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open for calls and comments Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)

125 125

Today at 17:10 SA's Covid-19 fight as AstraZeneca vaccine rollout temporarily put on hold Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Professor Helen Rees

125 125

Today at 17:20 South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27

125 125

Today at 17:20 Thuli Madonsela receives French knighthood from President Macron Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Thuli Madonsela

125 125

Today at 17:45 Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

125 125

Today at 18:08 South Africa’s Covid vaccine rollout plans hit a serious snag. Now what ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stavros Nicolau - National Covid Vaccine Coordination Committee member at ...

125 125

Today at 18:12 Does Nedbank have a case to answer in the state capture saga? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 Elon Musk's Telsa starts accepting payment in bitcoin. It also placed $1,5billion in the crypto currency The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Renewable energy to solves more than just power crisis in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Antonopoulos - CEO at Lekela Power.

125 125

Today at 19:08 Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group

125 125

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Azania Mosaka - azania.mosaka@gmail.com

125 125