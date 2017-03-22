Airline Electronics Ban

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MINDFULNESS, one of the fitness and health trends to watch
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 05:10
SONA 2021: Four new overriding priorities and report on previous commitments, pol analyst Mtimka responds
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The Orange Art Project showcases art by children from NPO Home from Home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tanya Townshend - Fundraiser at Home from Home NPO
Today at 06:44
(Weekend) Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Julia Stuart - Anchor at Supersport
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: CDE's Ann Bernstein on Sona
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Jean Delport
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean Delport - Head chef at Restaurant Interlude
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Armand Aucamp - Actor, Author and Entrepreneur
Today at 08:45
Moonstruck 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter of Early Breakfast on CapeTalk and 702
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:33
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
International news from Deutsche Welle in Berlin with Janelle Dumalaon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janelle Dumalaon - Business Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 11:05
The future now with dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:45
Super Scientist Campaign with Inspiring Fifty winner Genevieve Mannel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:23
Proposed changes to South Africa's ID Management Policy - Iranti responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rumana Akoob - head of communications at Iranti
Today at 12:37
POCA bust: Hawks swoop in on suspects in Brian Wainstein murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Today at 12:45
The Proposed Children's Amendment Bill and why Counter Submissions are Important
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Siphokazi Jonas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siphokazi Jonas poem
Today at 13:40
Book Club - The Great Escape from the Woodlands Nursing Home
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joanna Nell
Joanna Nell mobile
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Busting immune building myths with Dr Yashica Khalawan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Yashica Khalawan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Latest Local
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa delivers 2021 State of the Nation Address The semi-virtual event kicked off with only around 30 masked MPs and delegates attending in the House. 11 February 2021 7:11 PM
View all Local
Former SONA speechwriter explains how the speech is created, how it must inspire Lester Kiewit talks to Wonderboy Peters about how to inject confidence into the President's address in such troubled times. 11 February 2021 1:47 PM
What to expect in State of the Nation: Candle lighting for those who died Parliamentary Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the country is in mourning, no pomp and ceremony this year and 30 people to attend. 11 February 2021 1:23 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance The nuclear power station (very) near Cape Town has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA). 11 February 2021 2:14 PM
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid. 11 February 2021 10:57 AM
View all Business
Cape Town hiking crew calls on outdoor lovers to pick up trash and fill up a bag A newly formed hiking group in Cape Town is challenging mountain users to combat litter through the cleanup initiative #FillABagCh... 11 February 2021 4:35 PM
This Valentine's Day share the love, adopt a penguin SANCCOB is running a great alternative way to celebrate the month of love by helping support an endangered African penguin. 11 February 2021 11:41 AM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight. 11 February 2021 4:08 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer' Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone. 10 February 2021 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years The 36-year-old's victims would plead for mercy that never came; the judge heard. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 11 February 2021 3:42 PM
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel. 10 February 2021 4:39 PM
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Airline Electronics Ban

Airline Electronics Ban

22 March 2017 5:03 PM

Guest: Linden Birns, MD: Plane Talking


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

11 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sona Preview with EWN's Babalo Ndenze

11 February 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest on Covid-19 in the WC with Premier Alan Winde

11 February 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ratanga Junction is being turned into a ‘water park’

11 February 2021 5:14 PM

Guest: Natalie du Preez | Marketing and Communications Manager, Rabie Property Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA documentary My Octopus Teacher makes Oscars shortlist

11 February 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Craig Foster

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court finds Hawks arrest of Norma Mngoma unlawful

11 February 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

11 February 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA Preview with Ferial Haffajee

11 February 2021 3:43 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Crested Honey Buzzard

10 February 2021 6:02 PM

Guest: Trevor Hardaker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An Australian mining magnate dealt legal smackdown by the South African legal system

10 February 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Tracey Davies | Director at Just Share

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption

Local Politics Business

Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance

Business Local

'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years

World

Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight

Entertainment

Blockbuster: Video brings Trump impeachment trial into digital age

11 February 2021 9:29 PM

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

11 February 2021 8:23 PM

‘He made us laugh’ – CT mother of 1 of 4 boys who died in sinkhole in disbelief

11 February 2021 8:04 PM

