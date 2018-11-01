Today at 14:35 Care Feature - Car Restoration The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Paul Koski - Chair of the Vintage and Vetran Club of South Africa

Today at 14:40 Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers & (standby with Safer Internet Day) Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Josh Ramsey - Coach and facilitator at Josh Ramsey.co.za

Today at 14:50 Music with Pianist Zibusiso Makhathini Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Zibusiso Makhathini

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:10 Home Affairs briefs Parliament on the country's ports of entry Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 15:16 EWN:State Capture Inquiry continues to hear Parliamentary oversight related evidence and Eskom Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 15:20 A preview ahead of SONA on Thursday Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy

Today at 15:20 EWN: WHO has briefing on the origins of COVID-19 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:40 Dis-Chem Brain 702 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 CSIR debunks 5G and Covid-19 links Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Fisseha Mekuria - Dr Mekuria: Chief Researcher of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

Today at 15:50 Ramaphosa extends army deployment for another month at cost of R64.7m Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Lindy Heineckein - Military sociologist and the head of the sociology and social anthropology department at Stellenbosc

Today at 16:05 NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

Today at 16:10 Home Affairs readiness to open ports of entry Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister

Today at 16:20 The re-opening of the wine industry in SA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines

Today at 16:20 My Home Town: Westbury Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Snowy Mattera

Today at 16:50 Telkom reports 41% rise in sales from its cellular business Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits

Today at 17:10 ‘SA considers staggered approach in AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out’ Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Today at 17:20 Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 17:20 Copious rain wont change SA's water supply in the long term Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 17:45 Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions

Today at 17:53 Trump impeachment trial set to get underway in Senate Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

simon marks

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:50 Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow

