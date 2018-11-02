The Book Review

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Eastern Cape health MEC among 15 accused back in the dock
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:10
EWN:Nelson Mandela funeral fraud scandal suspects in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: ANC NEC meeting this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:20
SONA 2021 overview with Khaya Sithole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole - accountant, academic and activist.
Today at 15:20
[Hazadous things in your area] Focus on Ruimsig
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 15:40
Pandemic Screen Time: Will Blue Light Glasses Help?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aleksandra Surogina - Founder of Golaa Glasses
Today at 15:50
How a garage filled with dusty old machines is helping South Africa combat Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Whittle - veteran ventilator technician
Today at 15:50
Gauteng Provincial Command Council update on COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Mellado
Today at 16:05
Are schools ready to go back on Monday the 15th?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary School in Lentegeur Mitchells Plain
Deidre Cawcutt - Principal of Wynberg Girls' Junior School
Today at 16:10
Gauteng School Readiness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Limpopo teenager lands a job while assisting job seekers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tebogo Makhae
Today at 16:50
What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Collen Aldous, Nelson Mandela School Of Medicine healthcare scientist at the university of KZN
Today at 16:55
National anti-corruption council to probe unlawful conduct
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today at 17:05
SONA 2021 and Vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 17:10
The R100 billion infrastructure fund was now fully operational and already had a project pipeline for this year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Sputla Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Today at 17:20
Experience the Silo Hotel in a new light with their R175 Art tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kazi-Irenè Boaventura - The Silo Hotel's Art Concierge
Today at 17:20
Special Ladysmith Black Mambazo streaming concert Feb 13-20
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maure Aronson
Today at 17:45
DefWing. New Band on the Block
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Defty - Band leader
Today at 18:09
Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ma - Petite ( Premium Children's Decor)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauline Parker - Founder & Owner at Ma Petite
Latest Local
Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case The Hawks are investigating whether the killing of suspected gang boss William 'Red' Stevens was connected to the Brian Wainstein... 12 February 2021 2:03 PM
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
The Orange Art Project: Helping children from vulnerable communities create art Home from Home NPO's Tanya Townshend chats about the Orange Art Project that helps children from vulnerable communities make art. 12 February 2021 11:45 AM
View all Local
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark... 12 February 2021 8:04 AM
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
View all Politics
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance Koeberg has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance. Eskom says the containment building is 'leak-tight'. 11 February 2021 2:14 PM
View all Business
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude. 12 February 2021 9:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight. 11 February 2021 4:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon. 12 February 2021 10:53 AM
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude. 12 February 2021 9:30 AM
'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years The 36-year-old's victims would plead for mercy that never came; the judge heard. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 11 February 2021 3:42 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
The Book Review

The Book Review

2 November 2018 4:46 PM


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

11 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

Sona Preview with EWN's Babalo Ndenze

11 February 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

The latest on Covid-19 in the WC with Premier Alan Winde

11 February 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Ratanga Junction is being turned into a ‘water park’

11 February 2021 5:14 PM

Guest: Natalie du Preez | Marketing and Communications Manager, Rabie Property Group

SA documentary My Octopus Teacher makes Oscars shortlist

11 February 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Craig Foster

Court finds Hawks arrest of Norma Mngoma unlawful

11 February 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWN

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

11 February 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

SONA Preview with Ferial Haffajee

11 February 2021 3:43 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick

The Crested Honey Buzzard

10 February 2021 6:02 PM

Guest: Trevor Hardaker

An Australian mining magnate dealt legal smackdown by the South African legal system

10 February 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Tracey Davies | Director at Just Share

Trending

Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots

World Lifestyle

It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona

Politics Business

SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male')

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Bail for MEC Gomba, 11 others accused of fraud related to Mandela’s memorial

12 February 2021 2:09 PM

Norma Mngoma's malicious damage to property case postponed to 26 March

12 February 2021 1:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission turns focus on law enforcement

12 February 2021 1:12 PM

