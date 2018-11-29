Shark Exclusion Net

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:52
Uttarakhand glacier break & flood damage in India
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amitabh Sinha - Editor at The Indian Express
Today at 12:52
Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Julie-Anne McDowell
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julie-Anne McDowell
Today at 13:15
Boy Scouts of South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Brendon Hausberger - Chief Scout
Today at 13:40
Food - local food company celebrates rooibos in all kinds of creative ways
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andre Strydom
Today at 14:05
The impact of the first 1000 days of our lives, on our mental health
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicole Canin - Counselling Psychologist
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adam Oken
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:20
COVID Vaccine: should it be mandatory?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:05
Vaccine rollout put on hold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Memorial Website Launched for our Fallen Heroes!
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maggie Verster
Today at 16:55
Open for calls and comments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 17:10
SA's Covid-19 fight as AstraZeneca vaccine rollout temporarily put on hold
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Helen Rees
Today at 17:20
South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27
Today at 17:20
Thuli Madonsela receives French knighthood from President Macron
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Today at 17:45
Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 18:08
South Africa's Covid vaccine plans have changed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stavros Nicolau - National Covid Vaccine Coordination Committee member at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Kamp - Economist at Sanlam Investment Management
Today at 19:08
Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Fish Hoek beach protester refuses to wear mask at rowdy court appearance The protest organiser accused of assaulting a journalist at Fish Hoek beach made a dramatic appearance at the Simon's Town Magistr... 8 February 2021 12:05 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
View all Local
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
View all Politics
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
View all Business
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adu... 6 February 2021 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Shark Exclusion Net

Shark Exclusion Net

29 November 2018 3:26 PM

Guest: Sarah Waries CEO at Sharkspotters


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

John chats to Alistair Izobell guest host of #AnHourWith hits on Sunday morning

5 February 2021 6:34 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MUSIC: The World of Birds - Before The Sun Comes Up

5 February 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Nic Preen | lead singer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DM OP-ED: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans

5 February 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Dr Aninka Claassens | Chief Researcher at the Land & Accountability Research Centre at the UCT 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the Western Cape

5 February 2021 5:40 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books Review with John Maytham

5 February 2021 5:20 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma and Malema are sipping tea together

5 February 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Carien du Plessis | Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town’s 2m-long ‘giant’ gatsby

5 February 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Henrey Joseph, Owner - MCD Pizza and Takeaways 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black business and profitable shares of vaccine rollout

5 February 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Khaya Sithole | Business analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spike in muggings on Golden Arrow buses

5 February 2021 3:52 PM

Guest: Bronwen Dyke-Beyer| Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Big Concerts on plans to rebuild entertainment sector

4 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Justin Van Wyk | Cfo at Big Concerts 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] Fish Hoek beach protester refuses to wear mask at rowdy court appearance

Local

'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'

World Local Politics

'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe?

Lifestyle Local

Prasa made it difficult for MPs to do oversight, Magadzi tells Zondo Inquiry

8 February 2021 12:45 PM

Rising cases of cybercrimes in SA leaving lasting impact on lives of victims

8 February 2021 12:15 PM

Minister Patricia de Lille confirms death of husband, Edwin, after long illness

8 February 2021 11:42 AM

