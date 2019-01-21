Mokgoro Commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 05:46
Golden Globe 2021 nominees list is in!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Keeping up with the petrol-poor "Kumars"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Henrik Daugbjerg - Chairman at Muizenberg Community Watch
Today at 06:44
Sports Showdown : Super Bowl Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bob O'Connor - ESPN Africa's Special Correspondent
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Ford on their billion rand investment in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dhiren Vanmali - Ford Executive Director of Government Affairs for Africa
Today at 07:20
Aviation Authority raises concern about 14 cashes in one month in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Poppy Khoza - Director at Sa Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Carice Anderson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carice Anderson - Executive coach and author
Today at 08:21
City Fave: Clay Cafe in the City
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jade Saunders
Today at 09:33
Open Lines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:40
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Locaflix, Mzanzi's own streaming service
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bongane Radebe
Today at 10:45
Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rudi Minaar
Richard Key
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
Hospital from Home.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Local
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday. 4 February 2021 4:45 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry? SARS has confirmed it will deduct 15% off the proceeds of what is termed 'content creating' which is part of sex work activity. 4 February 2021 1:29 PM
View all Business
Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger. 4 February 2021 3:55 PM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Mokgoro Commission

Mokgoro Commission

21 January 2019 3:34 PM

EWN Reporter Barry Bateman


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Big Concerts on plans to rebuild entertainment sector

4 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Justin Van Wyk | Cfo at Big Concerts 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the Haze Club case and why does it matter?

4 February 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Neil Liddel |  director of The Haze Club

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What about mixing different vaccines?

4 February 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Francois Venter | Director of Ezintsha

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New24: Does Greyhound's closure spell the end of the road for the long-distance bus sector?

4 February 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Transport Economist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with rebecca Davis

4 February 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA variant is a stigmatising approach - SA Virologists

4 February 2021 3:49 PM

Guest: Willem Hanekom | Associate Professor And Lab Di at South African Tb Vaccine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Houses built along Central Line

4 February 2021 3:27 PM

Guest: Leonard Ramatlakane | PRASA Chairperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in

3 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Kaylee Faure | co-founder 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'

3 February 2021 5:50 PM

Guest: Gary Arenson | Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?

3 February 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

Business Local Opinion Politics

If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry?

Business

Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

DebtBusters: Unsecured debt levels have gone up by 30% due to lockdowns
4 February 2021 8:22 PM

4 February 2021 8:22 PM

SIU saves Gauteng health dept more than R126m in illegal PPE contracts
4 February 2021 8:14 PM

4 February 2021 8:14 PM

Oh Dam! Persistent rainfall sees improving levels in Vaal River System
4 February 2021 8:00 PM

4 February 2021 8:00 PM

