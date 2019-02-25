Eskom's OTHER Debt Problem Karen Heese

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 12:05
South Africa's vaccines are on the way. What will happen when it gets here?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:05
Jacob Zuma defies Concourt
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:15
Having vaccine arrive doesn't mean that the epidemic will be suddenly switched off.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
Today at 12:15
Legal implications: Matric Rage super spreaders
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:23
Talks of the levels being eased and the booze ban being lifted, Prof parry gives us reasons why and if we are indeed ready for this:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 12:23
Is there an Animal Ivermectin shortage? - SAVA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)
Today at 12:27
President Ramaphosa addresses NEDLAC on economic recovery- Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
Were the Cuban Covid-19 drugs confiscated? - SANDF responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Siphiwe Dlamini
Today at 12:28
Public school teachers return to work, dealing with COVID-19 loss of colleagues
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson
Today at 12:37
The Commission will hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from the former Chairperson of Standing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Why didn't SAPS enforce regulations on the beach?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 12:40
In the pursuit of herd immunity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wim Delva
Today at 12:41
Jacob Zuma openly defies Zondo commission, says he is ready to be jailed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Mokgoro says serving NW residents remains his priority
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West
Today at 12:45
Open letter: SA People's Vaccine Campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
Today at 12:52
Could a Reddit war come to the JSE?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 13:40
Food - Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant in CT
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siba Mtongana
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Today at 14:40
The Every woman Project - textile artwork connecting the women of Cape Town - one stitch at a time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Beryl Eichenberger
Today at 14:50
Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sibusiso Mashiloane
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Latest Local
Public school teachers report for duty in preparation for new academic year Public school teachers are returning to work on Monday to prepare for the official reopening on 15 February. 1 February 2021 11:13 AM
Saps on 'high alert' for Ivermectin smugglers as R6m of 'wonder drug' siezed Sahpra last week announced it will allow the use of Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances. 1 February 2021 8:17 AM
Enjoy a classic movie from the comfort of your car - Galileo Drive-In is back! The Galileo Drive-In's summer schedule starts 18 February with a screening of Love Actually at Vredenhof Sports Field, Rondebosch. 1 February 2021 7:44 AM
View all Local
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade? UCT Public Law's Cathy Powell says any citizen with a criminal record or facing credible allegations of wrongdoing is ineligible. 1 February 2021 10:28 AM
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Politics
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Business
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players The second in line to the British throne took to Twitter to condemn racist abuse directed at black football players this week. 1 February 2021 10:21 AM
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Eskom's OTHER Debt Problem Karen Heese

Eskom's OTHER Debt Problem Karen Heese

25 February 2019 4:40 PM

Guest: aren Heese


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

John Maytham chats to Ingrid Jones ahead of #AnHourWith on Sunday

29 January 2021 6:42 PM

Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk

 

Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog,

29 January 2021 6:05 PM

Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.

29 January 2021 5:49 PM

Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Update from Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the WC

29 January 2021 5:26 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Books with John Maytham

29 January 2021 5:14 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST

Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show

29 January 2021 4:27 PM

Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?

29 January 2021 4:12 PM

Jason Basson | GQ magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST

A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found

29 January 2021 3:58 PM

Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at  Gabrielskloof

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme

29 January 2021 3:44 PM

Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series.

28 January 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Kate Mosse | null at Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Mkhize: No decision yet on whether govt leaders will be first to get vaccine

1 February 2021 11:28 AM

COVID-19 PTSD ‘exploding’ amongst educators, says Naptosa

1 February 2021 10:22 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears evidence from MPs Godi, Mazzone, Rantho

1 February 2021 10:17 AM

