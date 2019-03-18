Latest from Mozambique

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'I checked out investing when I was bored' - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell. 3 February 2021 11:08 AM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest 3 February 2021 7:15 PM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates' Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch. 3 February 2021 6:46 PM
Get R1 cashback for every litre of fuel you buy at Total - Sanlam "Also, swipe at any store and you earn 2.5%. If you save it, Sanlam will match it with another 2.5%," says Nathea Nicolay. 3 February 2021 11:56 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Latest from Mozambique

Latest from Mozambique

18 March 2019 3:25 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Suliman Portfolio Manager at Sentio Capital Management


Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in

3 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Kaylee Faure | co-founder 

News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'

3 February 2021 5:50 PM

Guest: Gary Arenson | Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions

Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?

3 February 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day

3 February 2021 5:14 PM
NY Times: Alzheimer's Prediction May Be Found in Writing Tests

3 February 2021 5:04 PM

Prof Felix Potocnik | Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)

Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective

3 February 2021 4:45 PM

Guest: Polly Roy | Tel: Chair of Virology at The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Traditional doctors, sangomas want included among vaccinated frontline health workers

3 February 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Sylvester Hlati | President of SADC traditional medicine practitioners association

Tributes paid after death of British lockdown hero 'Captain Tom

3 February 2021 4:28 PM

Guest: Gavin Grey

Op-ed on DM: Space oddity: Is humanity ready for extraterrestrials? It's time to prepare

3 February 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Tim Murithi | Extraordinary Professor of African Studies, University of Free State, South Africa

NEIL MANTHORP: De Kock has only been captain for three Tests — and won two

2 February 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Neil Manthorp | manners-on-cricket.com 

CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize

Local

Suspected underworld figure shot dead one week before Cape Town murder trial

Local

Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years

Business Local Lifestyle

It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...

World Local

KwaDukuza man (22) sentenced to life imprisonment for raping elderly woman

3 February 2021 8:47 PM

Senegal rebels accuse army of 're-starting' war

3 February 2021 8:34 PM

AG Maluleke paints grim picture of the state of key SOEs

3 February 2021 8:33 PM

