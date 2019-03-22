Lukhanyo Calata talks about his father's murder at the hands of apartheid agents

On Human Rights Day, Lukhanyo Calata talks to Melanie Rice about his father Fort Calata, one of the Cradock Four, murdered by agents of the apartheid state in 1985, when Lukhanyo was only three years old.
Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark Heywood Editor at Maverick CitizenLISTEN TO PODCAST
guest: Prof Steven Friedman | Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Jody Boffa | Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-NatalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Judge Dennis Davis | Chair at Davis Tax CommitteeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Preen | lead singerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Aninka Claassens | Chief Researcher at the Land & Accountability Research Centre at the UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST