Comedian Coconut Kelz explains her satire

19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
Ladles of Love appeals for donations to help Cape Town's community farms prosper Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has launched a new initiative aimed at creating more sustainable urban farming projects in Ca... 14 February 2021 10:21 AM
The people's fave: Dr T reveals she has a new book in the works Sexual health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng chats to Sara-Jayne King about her life, career and best-selling sexual health book. 13 February 2021 12:24 PM
Need some inspo? 3 things to do in Cape Town this Valentine's Day weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King suggests three fun activities or events taking place in the Mother City this weekend. 13 February 2021 9:28 AM
View all Local
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark... 12 February 2021 8:04 AM
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
View all Politics
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant. 12 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
View all Business
The role of the death doula: 'We're companions to the dying and their families' Death doulas are slowly shifting the way that society perceives mortality. 14 February 2021 12:28 PM
Emotional distress can hurt chances of getting pregnant - fertility counsellor Psychotherapist and counsellor Dr. Crystal Meletiou says the emotional stress of infertility issues often makes it harder for coup... 14 February 2021 9:32 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Hotel quarantine to cost roughly R35k for UK residents returning from SA The UK's mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine will start from Monday for Brits returning from 33 red-listed countries, including Sout... 14 February 2021 1:51 PM
Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon. 12 February 2021 10:53 AM
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude. 12 February 2021 9:30 AM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Comedian Coconut Kelz explains her satire

Comedian Coconut Kelz explains her satire

26 March 2019 1:08 PM

Satirist Coconut Kelz chats to Melanie Rice about her skits and why some people don't realise it is satire.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

DefWing. New Band on the Block

12 February 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Benjamin Defty | Band leader 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experience the Silo Hotel in a new light with their R175 Art tour

12 February 2021 5:47 PM

Guest: Kazi-Irenè Boaventura | The Silo Hotel's Art Concierge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2021 and Vaccines

12 February 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National anti-corruption council to probe unlawful conduct

12 February 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books with John Maytham

12 February 2021 4:41 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are schools ready to go back on Monday the 15th?

12 February 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Clive Arries | West End Primary School in Lentegeur Mitchells Plain and  Deidre Cawcutt, Principal of Wynberg Girls' Junior School

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pandemic Screen Time: Will Blue Light Glasses Help?

12 February 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Aleksandra Surogina | Founder of Golaa Glasses 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2021 overview with Khaya Sithole

12 February 2021 3:30 PM

Guest: Khaya Sithole | accountant, academic and activist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eastern Cape health MEC among 15 accused back in the dock

12 February 2021 3:26 PM

Guest: Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist  at Maverick Citizen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

11 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ladles of Love appeals for donations to help Cape Town's community farms prosper

Local

It's never too early to start saving for your child's education, expert explains

Lifestyle

Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case

Local

Hayley Smith's alleged killer arrested in Western Cape

14 February 2021 5:34 PM

1,169 teachers, 19 pupils succumbed to COVID-19 since March 2020 - Dept

14 February 2021 4:25 PM

First 200,000 coronavirus vaccines en route to Zimbabwe

14 February 2021 3:58 PM

