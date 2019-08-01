There’s a nugget of good news in the latest unemployment figures

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Property: Falling demand in office property market
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
John Loos - Property Economist at FNB
Today at 05:10
Prep for 2021 Academic year begins as all educators return to schools
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
With dwindling Covid-19 cases is it time to lift the booze ban?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The Galileo Open Air Cinema Drive-In returns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Ash - Co-owner of Galileo Open Air Cinema
Today at 06:44
Moolah Monday - paying off your car loan quicker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Bowren - CEO at Fincheck
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: From teacher to Covid data tracker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sugan Naidoo
Today at 07:20
Increase in busts of illegal medicines including Ivermectin
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University Of Capetown
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Novavax vaccine trial shows people can be re-infected with Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Local
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Politics
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit' Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience. 30 January 2021 9:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Australia deadliest location in the world for shark attacks (surprise!) - survey Global figures dropped to 57 'unprovoked' shark bites in 2020, but fatal shark attacks off Australia spiked to an 86-year high. 31 January 2021 10:51 AM
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 anal swab producing better results not conclusive - Molecular Biologist UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains. 29 January 2021 2:00 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
There’s a nugget of good news in the latest unemployment figures

There’s a nugget of good news in the latest unemployment figures

1 August 2019 5:32 PM

Guest: Professor Imraan Valodia Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management at Wits.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

John Maytham chats to Ingrid Jones ahead of #AnHourWith on Sunday

29 January 2021 6:42 PM

Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk

 

Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog,

29 January 2021 6:05 PM

Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.

29 January 2021 5:49 PM

Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update from Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the WC

29 January 2021 5:26 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books with John Maytham

29 January 2021 5:14 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show

29 January 2021 4:27 PM

Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?

29 January 2021 4:12 PM

Jason Basson | GQ magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found

29 January 2021 3:58 PM

Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at  Gabrielskloof

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme

29 January 2021 3:44 PM

Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series.

28 January 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Kate Mosse | null at Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Bomb squad disarms explosives strapped to hijacked cash-in-transit guard

Local

Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo

Local Business

Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Job Mokgoro & 4 ANC members face disciplinary hearing after voting with DA in NW

31 January 2021 6:16 PM

Saftu urges govt to continue R350 COVD-19 for poor people

31 January 2021 5:22 PM

Expect more rain in Gauteng: SA Weather Service warns

31 January 2021 4:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA