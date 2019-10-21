43 community radio stations across South Africa face closure

Guest: Thabang Pusoyabone secretary for the National Community Radio Forum (NCRF)
Guest: Justin Van Wyk | Cfo at Big ConcertsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neil Liddel | director of The Haze ClubLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Francois Venter | Director of EzintshaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Transport EconomistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Willem Hanekom | Associate Professor And Lab Di at South African Tb VaccineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leonard Ramatlakane | PRASA ChairpersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaylee Faure | co-founderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Arenson | Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy SolutionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST