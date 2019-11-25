Cape Town trail runner describes harrowing ordeal after mountain attack

Murray Middleton describes to John Maytham the harrowing ordeal he and three other victims endured in October 2018.



The four victims, aged between 31 and 58, were pulled off the track and tied up in the bushes by 5 attackers.



They were stripped of their clothes and robbed.



After about an hour, Middleton describes how the attackers decided to leave and stabbed three of the men.



The case goes to court on Tuesday 25 October 2019 and Middleton says the police, SanParks rangers and the rescue services did a sterling job and helped apprehend 4 of the 5 suspects at the time of the attacks.