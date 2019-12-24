Will closing shebeens bring down crime rate?

Earlier in the year Police Minister Bheki cele called for all illegal shebeens to be
closed , stating that they are enablers of crime and called for stricter laws that
will clamp down on under-age drinking. Almost 100 illegal shebeens have been
closed and at least 380 people arrested for liquor-related offences in Limpopo in
last couple of days
Guest: Cheslyn Steenberg- leader of the Wake up Ken Fac campiagn
