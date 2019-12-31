Church refugee update
Guest: JP Balous, Refugee Activist
A war-of-words has erupted between representatives for a group of foreigners
being housed in a church in the city centre. Some want refugee activist JP Balous out after he was accused of stealing crowdfunding money. Tensions escalated on Sunday, leading to clashes. Three men were arrested after they’ve been found in possession of dangerous
weapons. One of the leaders, Papy Sakumi, alleged that Balous was planning to flee the
country with money collected through the online crowdfunding platform,
BackaBuddy. Around R75,000 had been raised for the foreigners.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee BandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Basson | GQ magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at GabrielskloofLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kate Mosse | null at AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST