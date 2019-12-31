Topic: Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade Moved
Guest: Reyaad Peters, head of Entertainment for the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association
Host: Ismail Largadien, In - for John Maytham
Its almost time for the biggest annual party in Cape Town, the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade traditionally held on the 2nd of January looks set to take place on the 4th of December due to the time conflict that will run into Friday Jumuah prayers for the Muslim community. The troupes will march from Hanover Street in District Six, heading towards the City Hall, before they continue up Darling Street into Adderley Street, up Wale Street to Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
