Illness and criminal trials - can JZ be tried in absentia?

Court has issued an arrest warrant for the former president Jacob Zuma after he failed to appear in court to answer corruption charges on the grounds of needing medical treatment. Where does the law stand in terms of illness and criminal trials?
Can Jacob Zuma be tried in absentia? Might someone be appointed by the court to asses Zuma's fitness to stand trial?
We pose these questions to Criminal Law Expert James Grant.
