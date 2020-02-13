Sabotaging a democratically elected Parliament is a profoundly anti-democratic act

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Apple car to be made in America by Kia Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx

Today at 17:05 What about mixing different vaccines? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Francois Venter - Director of Ezintsha

Today at 17:10 Red tape ties up R20bn in mining projects Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tebello Chabana - Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation at Chamber of Mines South Africa

Today at 17:20 What is the Haze Club case and why does it matter? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Neil Liddel - director of The Haze Club

Today at 17:24 Cupcakes of Hope looking to raise over R500,000 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sandy Cipriano, founder of cupcakes of hope

Today at 17:45 Big Concerts on plans to rebuild entertainment sector Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Justin Van Wyk - Cfo at Big Concerts

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 Tax hikes won't be needed to fund Covid-19 vaccine The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Johann Els - Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 19:08 Amanda Cromhout on Loyalty card programmes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - What actually is your "job of work" as a business owner? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

