WCED on schools closing due to pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Dylan Valley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dylan Valley - Documentary filmmaker and Lecturer at UCT Centre for Film and Media studies
Today at 08:21
BINGE CLUB
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news from Deutsche Welle in Berlin with Clifford Coonan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Today at 11:05
The future now with dr Roze Phillips-The slotmachine in your pocket - the addictive nature of Tech
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission rules ConCourt Constitutional law analyst Lawson Naidoo says the court took a dim view of Zuma's attempts to subvert directives and summonses. 28 January 2021 8:34 AM
Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub Professor Barry Schoub, head of MAC on vaccines, says no information is shared until the deals are signed and sealed. 28 January 2021 4:32 AM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
View all Politics
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right "A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry... 28 January 2021 2:43 PM
View all Business
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone. 28 January 2021 11:27 AM
Here's why you or your kids eye-sight may be worsening since lockdown The eye activates the small ciliary muscles to focus the eye for near sight, explains Adele Camarena of SA Optometric Association. 28 January 2021 7:04 AM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process' Western Cape Health's Dr Keith Cloete says restrictive control of a drug such as Ivermectin is 'very strict'. 28 January 2021 7:16 AM
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 27 January 2021 11:20 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
WCED on schools closing due to pandemic

WCED on schools closing due to pandemic

16 March 2020 4:34 PM

Guest:
Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series.

28 January 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Kate Mosse | null at Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite: Hannah Lavery

28 January 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Hannah Lavery 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The wasp and the fig.

28 January 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Simon van Noort | entomologist at Iziko Museums in Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Zuma in Zondo matter - ordered to appear

28 January 2021 4:54 PM

Guest: Genevieve Quintal | Political editor at Business Day

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest regarding the Rhinos in KNP

28 January 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Jamie Paterson | Scientific Editor - Africa Geographic 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest regarding the SA struggle for Covid-19 vaccines

28 January 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Prof Helmuth Reuter | Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology   at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New spate of elephant deaths in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

27 January 2021 6:12 PM

Guest: Keith Lindsay 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sludge removal services at wastewater plants to commence this week

27 January 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Qaanitah Hunter | State security shenanigans: The rot has been allowed to fester

27 January 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4 million African web addresses have been stolen

27 January 2021 5:15 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

Business Local Lifestyle

Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Ex-minister Mahlobo given millions to 'deal with judges', Zondo hears

29 January 2021 7:25 AM

Late Sibongile Khumalo remembered as one of SA’s most venerated singers

29 January 2021 7:00 AM

KZN based virologist appeals for global efforts to curb spread of COVID-19

29 January 2021 6:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA