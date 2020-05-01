Books with John Maytham

Today at 12:56 Celebrating Sibongile Khumalo with Thetha Wathula Nje. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 13:07 Follow up on city's refuse issues Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 13:10 Tribute to the late Sibongile Khumalo The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Gloria Bosman

125 125

Today at 13:22 Food Feature - Creamed with Love The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Thando Mvimbeli - Founder of Creamed With Love

125 125

Today at 13:35 Film Club - Local Original Crime Drama Lioness premieres on M-Net Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ilse van Hemert

125 125

Today at 13:35 Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

125 125

Today at 13:49 Travel Feature - Do's and Dont's when going on a self drive in a game park The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Edward Ndlovu – Activities Head Guide at Skukuza

125 125

Today at 13:50 First ever arts festival 'On your phone' kicks off today Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

PJ Sabbagha

125 125

Today at 14:05 The Upside of Failure - Mabli Ntuli The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Mbali Ntuli

125 125

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Is the gut actually the second brain? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Prof Anwar Mall

Prof Anwar Mall cell

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction/ calls/ speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 15:40 A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof

125 125

Today at 15:50 Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jason Basson - Fashion Director at Superbalist.com

125 125

Today at 16:10 DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

125 125

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:33 An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media

125 125

Today at 16:55 Paying tribute to Sibongile Khumalo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 Update from Premier Alan Winde Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist

125 125

Today at 17:46 Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog, Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band

125 125

Today at 18:09 The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale

125 125

Today at 18:13 Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125