NICD and the latest on Covid-19

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 12:56
Celebrating Sibongile Khumalo with Thetha Wathula Nje.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
Follow up on city's refuse issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 13:10
Tribute to the late Sibongile Khumalo
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gloria Bosman
Today at 13:22
Food Feature - Creamed with Love
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Thando Mvimbeli - Founder of Creamed With Love
Today at 13:35
Film Club - Local Original Crime Drama Lioness premieres on M-Net
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ilse van Hemert
Today at 13:35
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:49
Travel Feature - Do's and Dont's when going on a self drive in a game park
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Edward Ndlovu – Activities Head Guide at Skukuza
Today at 13:50
First ever arts festival 'On your phone' kicks off today
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
PJ Sabbagha
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Mabli Ntuli
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Is the gut actually the second brain?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Anwar Mall
Prof Anwar Mall cell
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/ calls/ speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof
Today at 15:50
Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Basson - Fashion Director at Superbalist.com
Today at 16:10
DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Today at 16:55
Paying tribute to Sibongile Khumalo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Update from Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist
Today at 17:46
Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band
Today at 18:09
The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Today at 18:13
Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith Stevens
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
NICD and the latest on Covid-19

NICD and the latest on Covid-19

4 May 2020 4:21 PM

Guest:
 Melinda Suchard


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series.

28 January 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Kate Mosse | null at Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite: Hannah Lavery

28 January 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Hannah Lavery 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The wasp and the fig.

28 January 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Simon van Noort | entomologist at Iziko Museums in Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Zuma in Zondo matter - ordered to appear

28 January 2021 4:54 PM

Guest: Genevieve Quintal | Political editor at Business Day

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest regarding the Rhinos in KNP

28 January 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Jamie Paterson | Scientific Editor - Africa Geographic 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest regarding the SA struggle for Covid-19 vaccines

28 January 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Prof Helmuth Reuter | Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology   at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New spate of elephant deaths in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

27 January 2021 6:12 PM

Guest: Keith Lindsay 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sludge removal services at wastewater plants to commence this week

27 January 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Qaanitah Hunter | State security shenanigans: The rot has been allowed to fester

27 January 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4 million African web addresses have been stolen

27 January 2021 5:15 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

