CT airport shooting attempted hit on gang boss allegedly linked to '28s' - expert

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
MUSIC: The World of Birds - Before The Sun Comes Up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Preen - lead singer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Maverick and Jane Gourmet Popcorn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rayhaan Jhetam - Founder at Maverick And Jane Gourmet Popcorn
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be in place over the weekend but City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1. 5 February 2021 10:29 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 5 February 2021 10:28 AM
View all Local
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president. 5 February 2021 11:40 AM
View all Politics
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday. 4 February 2021 4:45 PM
Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger. 4 February 2021 3:55 PM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
CT airport shooting attempted hit on gang boss allegedly linked to '28s' - expert

CT airport shooting attempted hit on gang boss allegedly linked to '28s' - expert

18 October 2017 3:26 PM

EWN Reporter Lauren Isaacs and

Dr Howell ,researcher at Africa Policing and Civilian Oversight Forum


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the Western Cape

5 February 2021 5:40 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books Review with John Maytham

5 February 2021 5:20 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma and Malema are sipping tea together

5 February 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Carien du Plessis | Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town’s 2m-long ‘giant’ gatsby

5 February 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Henrey Joseph | Owner of McD 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black business and profitable shares of vaccine rollout

5 February 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Khaya Sithole | Business analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spike in muggings on Golden Arrow buses

5 February 2021 3:52 PM

Guest: Bronwen Dyke-Beyer| Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Big Concerts on plans to rebuild entertainment sector

4 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Justin Van Wyk | Cfo at Big Concerts 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the Haze Club case and why does it matter?

4 February 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Neil Liddel |  director of The Haze Club

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What about mixing different vaccines?

4 February 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Francois Venter | Director of Ezintsha

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New24: Does Greyhound's closure spell the end of the road for the long-distance bus sector?

4 February 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Transport Economist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend

Local

Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’

Local

Aviation Authority concerned by spike in aircraft crashes during January 2021

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize warns of COVID-19 vaccine challenges such as theft

5 February 2021 4:48 PM

Hawks say Ramaphosa not being investigated for corruption

5 February 2021 3:23 PM

Zuma's response to Zondo Inquiry shows contempt for democracy - ANC stalwarts

5 February 2021 2:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA