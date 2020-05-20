Covid-19: Making Sense of ‘R’ in Explaining the Course of the Epidemic

Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
Listeners choice- the approval of COVID19 vaccines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Andy Gray, senior lecturer at UKZN, in the Discipline of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Andy Gray, senior lecturer at UKZN, in the Discipline of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Alforde Charumbira recipient of an MBA Leadership at the AMBA &BGA Excellence Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
State Capture Commission to lay criminal complaint against Jacob Zuma By An Wentzel• 3 February 2021 Former president Jacob Zuma told the Zondo Commission that the inquiry was merely the culmination of an anti-Zuma narrative spanning nearly 30 years.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 12:10
Doctors can use Ivermectin to treat covid-19 patients on an urgent basis - court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Mkhize launches Electronic Vaccine Data System - here’s how it will work. - and AUDIO
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Compulsory vaccine policy at work?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Thabang Rapuleng - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Thabang Rapuleng - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 12:15
Ivermectin court ruling hailed as ’breakthrough for healthcare freedom in Covid-19 battle’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum
Today at 12:23
Liquidate SAA without delay - OUTA says
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 12:23
ATM heads to court over secret ballot
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Vuyolwethu Zungula - President at African Transformation Movement
Vuyolwethu Zungula - President at African Transformation Movement
Today at 12:27
Cosatu Western Cape & GABS discuss safety plan after recent spike of muggings of commuters on their busses.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Malvern De Bruyn
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 12:37
Underworld suspect William Stevens shot dead – one week before scheduled court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 12:37
Social Development responds: ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package. Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Lumka Oliphant - Spokesperson at Department Of Social Development
Lumka Oliphant - Spokesperson at Department Of Social Development
Today at 12:41
Social Development responds: ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Rex Molefe, Chairperson of Social Dev. ECD Inter-Sectoral Integrated Forum
Rex Molefe, Chairperson of Social Dev. ECD Inter-Sectoral Integrated Forum
Today at 12:45
SA condemns detention of Myanmar leaders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Ambassador Anil Sooklal Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia and the Middle East, DIRCO
Ambassador Anil Sooklal Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia and the Middle East, DIRCO
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Australia's Test tour of South Africa postponed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent
Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent
Today at 12:56
World Read Aloud Day:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Smangele Mathebula - African Story Book
Smangele Mathebula - African Story Book
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
