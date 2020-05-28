SAA - Dudu Myeni declared delinquent director and business rescue plan due tomorrow

Guest:

Guy Leitch



Former SAA chairperson, Dudu Myeni, has been declared a delinquent director and

banned from holding directorships. Myeni, who left the airline in 2017, presided over a

dramatic decline in its finances. SAA was put into business rescue late last year. We

speak to SA Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch about the impact she had on the company

and the much-awaited announcement of the business rescue plan.