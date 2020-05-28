IPID pulls investigators from corruption probe

Guest:

Daneel Knoetze



The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has recalled two investigators from a

special task team probing corruption allegations against top police officials. They have

been told to hand over their dockets. Viewfinder journalist Deneel Knoetze says former

IPID officials see this as an attempt wreck high-level corruption investigations and

protect accused policemen from prosecution.