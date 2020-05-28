Judgement in the hairdresser right to work case

Guest:

Shamiela Fisher | Reporter at EWN



The Western Cape High Court has handed down judgement ....

Judge Lee Bozalek yesterday heard an urgent application in which hairdressers pleaded

to be allowed to open up for business under strict and safe conditions.

EWN journalist Shamiela Fisher says an advocate representing them told the court that

many are living hand to mouth and are pleading for the right to earn an income.