Children and covid

Guest:

Dr Mark Cotton | Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital



There are reports that Department of Health statistics show that show 755 children

under the age of nine have contracted COVID-19, accounting for almost 3% of the

current number of confirmed cases. Experts agree that young children have a lower risk

of contracting the virus. We speak to Dr Mark Cotton, the head of the paediatric

infectious diseases unit at Tygerberg Children’s Hospital about why some do contract

Covid-19, concerns about inflammatory complications possibly linked to the virus that

have been seen in New York and the United Kingdom, and whether children under the

age of two should wear masks.