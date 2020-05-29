Children and covid

Guest:
Dr Mark Cotton | Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital
There are reports that Department of Health statistics show that show 755 children
under the age of nine have contracted COVID-19, accounting for almost 3% of the
current number of confirmed cases. Experts agree that young children have a lower risk
of contracting the virus. We speak to Dr Mark Cotton, the head of the paediatric
infectious diseases unit at Tygerberg Children’s Hospital about why some do contract
Covid-19, concerns about inflammatory complications possibly linked to the virus that
have been seen in New York and the United Kingdom, and whether children under the
age of two should wear masks.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee BandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Basson | GQ magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at GabrielskloofLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kate Mosse | null at AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST