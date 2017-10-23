Transgender athlete's AFLW ban shows how human rights and sport rules differ

Today at 10:05 Exploring Cartel power dynamics in Zimbabwe The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Fadzayi Mhere, politician and activist

Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist.

Mark Heywood - Editor at Maverick Citizen

Today at 10:08 Terminally ill Atheist doctor and patient goes to court to challenge the law on euthenasia Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.

Today at 10:33 Latest-Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town

Today at 11:05 Mental distress on the rise in 2021 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASO

Today at 11:05 Listeners' Choice- transformation in the Church The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Reverend Mzwandile Molo

Thoko Mkwanazi-Xaluva

Today at 11:32 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:07 #SAvaccine Mkhize says rollout of vaccine will be next week The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:10 Illegal sand mining? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nico Pienaar - Director at Aaspa

Today at 12:23 CER says court has affirmed activists' rights to free speech The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Leanne Govindsamy - Former corporate Accountability Programme Head at Centre for Environmental Rights (CER)

Today at 12:27 Zondo commission: Eskom back in the spotlight The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 12:37 Presidential Employment Stimulus plan aims to create more jobs - Youth Capital responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:40 ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association

Today at 13:10 On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu - the founder of The Sneaker Shack Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Lolo Ndlovu

Today at 13:40 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

Today at 18:09 Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank

Today at 18:13 Goolam Ballim on economy & preview of Sona The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

