From Russia with love

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Exploring Cartel power dynamics in Zimbabwe
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Fadzayi Mhere, politician and activist
Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist.
Mark Heywood - Editor at Maverick Citizen
Today at 10:08
Terminally ill Atheist doctor and patient goes to court to challenge the law on euthenasia
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Today at 10:33
Latest-Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Mental distress on the rise in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASO
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- transformation in the Church
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Reverend Mzwandile Molo
Thoko Mkwanazi-Xaluva
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
#SAvaccine Mkhize says rollout of vaccine will be next week
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Illegal sand mining?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nico Pienaar - Director at Aaspa
Nico Pienaar - Director at Aggregate and Sand Producers Association of Southern Africa (Aspasa)
Today at 12:23
CER says court has affirmed activists' rights to free speech
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leanne Govindsamy - Former corporate Accountability Programme Head at Centre for Environmental Rights (CER)
Today at 12:27
Zondo commission: Eskom back in the spotlight
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:37
Presidential Employment Stimulus plan aims to create more jobs - Youth Capital responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu - the founder of The Sneaker Shack
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:09
Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:13
Goolam Ballim on economy & preview of Sona
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darlene Menzies - CEO at Finfind
Latest Local
Family member of Borcherds Quarry sandpit tragedy speaks out Zama Mati, a local photographer, and relative of one of the four boys who died, was one of the first on the tragic scene. 10 February 2021 9:23 AM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different fr... 9 February 2021 5:57 PM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
New minimum wages (R3700 to R4230): 'Not enough for a household to survive on' Imagine yourself doing backbreaking work all day, every workday for R3700 per month, and having to feed a whole household... 10 February 2021 9:37 AM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer' Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone. 10 February 2021 8:51 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
From Russia with love

From Russia with love

23 October 2017 4:22 PM

Guest: Adriaan Basson, Editor at News24


Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit?

9 February 2021 5:48 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA?

9 February 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Vicky Baillie | Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits

The re-opening of the wine industry in SA

9 February 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Ken Forrester | Ken Forrester Wines

NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty

9 February 2021 4:56 PM

Guest: Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

CSIR debunks 5G and Covid-19 links

9 February 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Fisseha Mekuria | Dr Mekuria: Chief Researcher of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

A preview ahead of SONA on Thursday

9 February 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Daniel Silke | Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy

Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh

8 February 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa 

South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination

8 February 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Mark Heywood Editor at Maverick Citizen 

What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party'

8 February 2021 5:26 PM

guest: Prof Steven Friedman | Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)

Daily Maverick: Aussie snub leaves CSA fuming after all tour conditions were met

8 February 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick

The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer'

Entertainment

New minimum wages (R3700 to R4230): 'Not enough for a household to survive on'

Business

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Business Local

Mkhize expects phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout to begin next week

10 February 2021 9:01 AM

SACP calls for alliance movement to sort out internal problems

10 February 2021 8:30 AM

Impact of COVID-19 played role in minimum wage adjustment - Labour Dept

10 February 2021 8:21 AM

