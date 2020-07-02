State incapacity threatening human life and livelihood

Khaya Sithole
Independent analyst, Khaya Sithole, says he believes that never before has the state’s incapacity threatened the lives and livelihoods of South Africans as much as it does today. Sithole speaks to John Maytham about the fact that government institutions seem unable to deliver on their mandates, and his concerns about an “accountability vacuum” within them.
