Update on who goes to schools from Monday

Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape



Yesterday, the Council of Education announced that only three more grades will return to school on Monday. The council comprises Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, and the nine provincial MECs. Grade R, 6 and 11 will go back to class next week instead of the seven grades that were due to return. We spoke to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer to find out more.