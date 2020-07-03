Hungry seal visits Table View restaurant

Patrons and staff at a Table View bar, Pakalolo, were surprised on Wednesday when a seal appeared at the window. Although the restaurant is across the road from the beach, it had to cross six lanes of busy traffic to get there. The animal appeared hungry, but would not eat anything offered to it by onlookers. A local security company helped block the road until the SPCA arrived and took it to a sanctuary in Hout Bay. They say animal was exhausted, underweight and injured, but appeared to be doing well. We spoke to Luca de la Guerra, a bartender at Pakalolo who engaged with the seal.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee BandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Basson | GQ magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at GabrielskloofLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kate Mosse | null at AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST