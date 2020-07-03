Clarification on hotels and tourism

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)



Yesterday on Today, Kieno Kammies spoke to Jeff Rosenberg, Chairperson of Fedhasa Western Cape, about whether hotels and lodges can open or not. The tourism ministry had confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrary. Fedhasa is a member of the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), and we speak to its CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhenwa to clarify some of the questions about inter and intra-provincial travel.