Mysterious death of elephants in Botswana

Dr Niall McCann



Botswana says it is investigating the death of hundreds of elephants in the country’s Okavango Delta over the past two months. No-one knows why the animals are dying. Botswana is home to a third of Africa’s declining elephant population. We speak to Dr Niall McCann, founder and director of the UK-based conversation charity, National Park Rescue.