Community leader speaks on behalf of Bulelani Qholani

Wanda Magingxa



Bulelani Qholani, the man who was dragged naked from his home in the Ethembeni informal settlement in Khayelitsha during an eviction on Wednesday says only justice will restore his dignity. As he is more comfortable speaking in his home language, Xhosa, community leader Wanda Magingxa, speaks on his behalf.