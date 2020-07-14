Wandile Sihlobo | When it comes to SA's farming plans, the devil is in the implementation

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Today at 12:05
The SIU announces the outcomes of PPE tender fraud probe. - Audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Load-shedding returns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 12:10
The Commission continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Member of Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, James Selfe- Audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Do we need laws to impeach a former president?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:15
A tea party like no other: Malema & Masina set to meet with Zuma today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
SIU to provide update on probe into PPE scandal - Corruption Watch responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
Karam Singh - Head of Legal and Investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:27
Ahmad Kathrada foundation responds to letter to thank India
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neeshan Balton
Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Today at 12:27
SA's true death toll from Covid-19 could be among highest in the world per capita, research shows
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Today at 12:37
Prasa gunning for axed executives in massive clean up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zukiswa Zukie Vuka
Zukie Vuka
Today at 12:37
The amazing state of (some) South African dam levels. - Post Tropical Cyclone Eloise.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Today at 12:40
Western Cape's shrinking number of Afrikaans classes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Pluddemann - Senior lecturer in department of language education at University of the Western Cape
Today at 12:41
Eskom has released an announcement that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from today 5 February until Sunday, 7 February.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:56
'Jaba Jaba': Ndlovu Youth Choir encourages SA to get vaccinated.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Dr Garth Japhet and the power of storytelling
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Garth Japhet backup landline
Garth Japhet
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Liana Roodt
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at midday on Friday. 5 February 2021 10:29 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 5 February 2021 10:28 AM
Aviation Authority concerned by spike in aircraft crashes during January 2021 The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says it's concerned about a sharp increase in aircraft crashes in January this year. 5 February 2021 9:13 AM
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president. 5 February 2021 11:40 AM
ANC parliamentary caucus was unwilling to hold ministers to account, Zondo hears This week's testimony at the state capture inquiry has exposed Parliament's failure to exercise proper oversight over crooked mini... 5 February 2021 10:18 AM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA's Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday. 4 February 2021 4:45 PM
Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger. 4 February 2021 3:55 PM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Wandile Sihlobo | When it comes to SA's farming plans, the devil is in the implementation

Wandile Sihlobo | When it comes to SA's farming plans, the devil is in the implementation

14 July 2020 3:34 PM

Wandile Sihlobo | Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz


Big Concerts on plans to rebuild entertainment sector

4 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Justin Van Wyk | Cfo at Big Concerts 

What is the Haze Club case and why does it matter?

4 February 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Neil Liddel |  director of The Haze Club

What about mixing different vaccines?

4 February 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Francois Venter | Director of Ezintsha

New24: Does Greyhound's closure spell the end of the road for the long-distance bus sector?

4 February 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Transport Economist 

Plan B with rebecca Davis

4 February 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

SA variant is a stigmatising approach - SA Virologists

4 February 2021 3:49 PM

Guest: Willem Hanekom | Associate Professor And Lab Di at South African Tb Vaccine

Houses built along Central Line

4 February 2021 3:27 PM

Guest: Leonard Ramatlakane | PRASA Chairperson 

Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in

3 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Kaylee Faure | co-founder 

News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'

3 February 2021 5:50 PM

Guest: Gary Arenson | Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions

Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?

3 February 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend

Local

Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’

Local

Aviation Authority concerned by spike in aircraft crashes during January 2021

Local

WATCH LIVE: SIU updates media on PPE scandal probe

5 February 2021 11:04 AM

Stage 2 load shedding returns from midday today, says Eskom

5 February 2021 9:57 AM

WATCH LIVE: MP James Selfe returns to Zondo Commission

5 February 2021 9:54 AM

