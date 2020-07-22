The Mussel Monger & Oyster Bar

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced The Mussel Monger & Oyster Bar as a finalist, placing Kyle John Dodds on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!



Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.